Air India 'pee-gate' case: Lookout circular issued for accused, last location traced to Bengaluru
A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued for Shankar Mishra, who urinated on a woman passenger at a New York-New Delhi Air India flight in November 2022, to prevent him from fleeing the country. Shankar Mishra is still at large but his last location has been traced to Bengaluru in Karnataka.