A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued for Shankar Mishra, who urinated on a woman passenger at a New York-New Delhi Air India flight in November 2022, to prevent him from fleeing the country. Shankar Mishra is still at large but his last location has been traced to Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Sources have told news agency ANI that Shankar Mishra is being searched using technical surveillance. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has summoned 6-8 Air India flight crew members including the pilots asking them to join the investigation in the Air India ‘pee-gate’ case.

Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated condition, urinated on a senior citizen in her 70s, in business class of an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi. Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under Aircraft Rules.

The accused is a resident of Mumbai and works in a multinational financial services corporation headquartered in California, the US. "The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest," said Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, in her complaint, the elderly woman has said that she wanted the man arrested after the incident but the Air India crew brought the offender before her against her wishes. The woman said the man then apologised to her, requesting her to not file a complaint as he was a family man.

Air India on Wednesday imposed a 30-day flying ban on the man and said they have taken serious note of the incident.

(With agency inputs)