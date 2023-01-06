Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated condition, urinated on a senior citizen in her 70s, in business class of an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi. Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under Aircraft Rules.

