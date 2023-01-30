The Patiala House Court on Monday reserved its order on the bail petition filed by Shankar Mishra who is accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi in November 2022. Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla reserved the order on Shankar Mishra’s bail and said the order will be passed on Tuesday, 31 January.

During the hearing, the court noted that the witness is not deposing in the agency’s favour. The court also noted that there was a contradiction in the complainant’s statement and the witness’ statement. "There is a contradiction in the complainant's statement and Ila Benarjee's (Witness) statement," the court said.

Shankar Mishra has maintained in the court that the complainant asked for a ticket reimbursement but sought no action against the accused, Shankar Mishra.

"I am denied bail by Magistrate Court stating that my conduct was not satisfactory and the investigation was pending. But now police have examined other crew members and witnesses. The complainant asked for reimbursement of the ticket and sought no action against me," Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta submitted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has opposed Shankar Mishra’s bail plea, saying the accused has not cooperated in the investigation. “He urinated on a senior citizen. He didn't cooperate in the investigation. He had switched off all his mobile phones. Then we traced him through IMEI number. He defamed India, internationally," Public Prosecutor who appeared for Delhi Police submitted.

Shankar Mishra is currently in judicial custody.

His bail plea was earlier dismissed by the Magistrate Court of Delhi's Patiala House Court, saying the accused relieving on an elderly woman was utterly "disgusting and repulsive".

"The alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman. Egregious conduct of the accused has shocked the civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated, said Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg.

As per the allegations, the accused was voluntarily drunk and had consumed alcohol during the flight and the said fact has not been denied by the applicant. The alleged act in itself prima facie reflects the intention of the accused, added the Magistrate.

(With agency inputs)