The Patiala House Court on Monday reserved its order on the bail petition filed by Shankar Mishra who is accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi in November 2022. Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla reserved the order on Shankar Mishra’s bail and said the order will be passed on Tuesday, 31 January.

