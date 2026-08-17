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Two Air India pilots test ‘non-negative’ in first batch of mass screening

Abhishek Law
3 min read17 Aug 2026, 02:51 PM IST
The screening follows the 4 August Phuket-Delhi incident, in which an Airbus A320 experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet during cruise.
The screening follows the 4 August Phuket-Delhi incident, in which an Airbus A320 experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet during cruise.
Summary

Air India began mandatory screening of its entire 5,000-strong pilot workforce on 13 August. The exercise covers around 3,500 Air India pilots and 1,500 Air India Express pilots, going substantially beyond the regulatory minimum.

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New Delhi: Air India’s sweeping screening of its pilots has returned “non-negative” initial results for psychoactive substances in two of around 300 pilots tested so far, a person familiar with the matter said. The results, which still require confirmation, come as the Tata-backed airline steps up checks on its cockpit crew following the recent Phuket-Delhi incident.

New Delhi: Air India’s sweeping screening of its pilots has returned “non-negative” initial results for psychoactive substances in two of around 300 pilots tested so far, a person familiar with the matter said. The results, which still require confirmation, come as the Tata-backed airline steps up checks on its cockpit crew following the recent Phuket-Delhi incident.

The airline began mandatory testing of its entire pilot workforce on 13 August.

The airline began mandatory testing of its entire pilot workforce on 13 August.

A “non-negative” result does not by itself establish that a pilot has consumed a prohibited substance. This requires a second set of confirmatory tests.

The development comes days after the pilot-in-command of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight returned positive for a banned substance in a confirmatory test, according to people familiar with the matter. Air India and the civil aviation ministry have not publicly disclosed the identity of the pilot or details of the test.

Also Read | Air India tests all pilots for psychoactive substances after Phuket incident

The airline’s one-time screening covers pilots across the group that included Air India and Air India Express, covering 5,000 pilots. Air India has around 3,500 pilots operating 181 aircraft, while Air India Express has around 1,500 pilots with a fleet of 105 aircraft.

The screening was ordered after an Air India Airbus A320, flying from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet during cruise before stabilizing and landing safely in Delhi. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members that included two pilots. Twenty passengers and four cabin crew members were injured, according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The civil aviation ministry has classified the occurrence as a “serious incident”, following which the AAIB took up the investigation. The agency is examining technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidence, including flight-data recordings, aircraft systems, operational and maintenance records and interviews with people concerned.

Airbus had also flagged technical issues with the aircraft in an initial report to Air India, although the cause of those issues has not been established, people aware of the matter said.

Also Read | Air India Express doubles borrowing limit amid geopolitical risks, fuel costs

Under the existing Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules, airlines have to randomly test at least 10% of their pilots every year for psychoactive substances. Air India’s one-time exercise, therefore, goes substantially beyond the minimum regulatory requirement.

The testing involves urine samples being screened for specified drugs. If an initial test detects one or more substances, the result is classified as “non-negative” and the sample is sent for confirmatory testing. If the confirmatory test is positive, the testing establishment directly informs the DGCA.

For a first confirmed positive, the DGCA rules require a pilot to undergo rehabilitation or de-addiction and permit a return to flying only after certification of fitness. A second positive can result in suspension of the pilot’s licence for three years, while a third occurrence can lead to permanent cancellation of the licence.

In a communication sent to pilots last week, and reviewed by Mint, Air India said it had decided to undertake a “full screening” of all pilots for substances or medications not permitted under prevailing regulations.

The screening is being conducted alongside training at Air India’s academy in Gurugram, post-flight at flight briefing centres or Air India offices, and at locations provided by the respective bases.

Air India’s communication did not specifically refer to the Phuket-Delhi incident or the pilot’s test result. Instead, it described the exercise as a broader safety initiative aimed at protecting passenger trust.

Also Read | Air India loses altitude, IndiGo soars on capacity addition

The initiative comes amid heightened scrutiny of Air India following the June 2025 crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 in Ahmedabad, which took 260 lives. The final report into that accident, also investigated by the AAIB, is awaited.

The Phuket-Delhi incident has also resulted in scrutiny of Air India’s operating procedures and cockpit crew fitness. Outgoing chief executive Campbell Wilson was summoned by the ministry last week in connection with the incident, people aware of the matter said.

Air India and the DGCA are yet to respond to emailed queries from Mint.

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Meet the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived seRead more

veral newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

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HomeNewsTwo Air India pilots test ‘non-negative’ in first batch of mass screening

Two Air India pilots test ‘non-negative’ in first batch of mass screening

Abhishek Law
3 min read17 Aug 2026, 02:51 PM IST
The screening follows the 4 August Phuket-Delhi incident, in which an Airbus A320 experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet during cruise.
The screening follows the 4 August Phuket-Delhi incident, in which an Airbus A320 experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet during cruise.
Summary

Air India began mandatory screening of its entire 5,000-strong pilot workforce on 13 August. The exercise covers around 3,500 Air India pilots and 1,500 Air India Express pilots, going substantially beyond the regulatory minimum.

Gift this article

New Delhi: Air India’s sweeping screening of its pilots has returned “non-negative” initial results for psychoactive substances in two of around 300 pilots tested so far, a person familiar with the matter said. The results, which still require confirmation, come as the Tata-backed airline steps up checks on its cockpit crew following the recent Phuket-Delhi incident.

New Delhi: Air India’s sweeping screening of its pilots has returned “non-negative” initial results for psychoactive substances in two of around 300 pilots tested so far, a person familiar with the matter said. The results, which still require confirmation, come as the Tata-backed airline steps up checks on its cockpit crew following the recent Phuket-Delhi incident.

The airline began mandatory testing of its entire pilot workforce on 13 August.

The airline began mandatory testing of its entire pilot workforce on 13 August.

A “non-negative” result does not by itself establish that a pilot has consumed a prohibited substance. This requires a second set of confirmatory tests.

The development comes days after the pilot-in-command of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight returned positive for a banned substance in a confirmatory test, according to people familiar with the matter. Air India and the civil aviation ministry have not publicly disclosed the identity of the pilot or details of the test.

Also Read | Air India tests all pilots for psychoactive substances after Phuket incident

The airline’s one-time screening covers pilots across the group that included Air India and Air India Express, covering 5,000 pilots. Air India has around 3,500 pilots operating 181 aircraft, while Air India Express has around 1,500 pilots with a fleet of 105 aircraft.

The screening was ordered after an Air India Airbus A320, flying from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet during cruise before stabilizing and landing safely in Delhi. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members that included two pilots. Twenty passengers and four cabin crew members were injured, according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The civil aviation ministry has classified the occurrence as a “serious incident”, following which the AAIB took up the investigation. The agency is examining technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidence, including flight-data recordings, aircraft systems, operational and maintenance records and interviews with people concerned.

Airbus had also flagged technical issues with the aircraft in an initial report to Air India, although the cause of those issues has not been established, people aware of the matter said.

Also Read | Air India Express doubles borrowing limit amid geopolitical risks, fuel costs

Under the existing Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules, airlines have to randomly test at least 10% of their pilots every year for psychoactive substances. Air India’s one-time exercise, therefore, goes substantially beyond the minimum regulatory requirement.

The testing involves urine samples being screened for specified drugs. If an initial test detects one or more substances, the result is classified as “non-negative” and the sample is sent for confirmatory testing. If the confirmatory test is positive, the testing establishment directly informs the DGCA.

For a first confirmed positive, the DGCA rules require a pilot to undergo rehabilitation or de-addiction and permit a return to flying only after certification of fitness. A second positive can result in suspension of the pilot’s licence for three years, while a third occurrence can lead to permanent cancellation of the licence.

In a communication sent to pilots last week, and reviewed by Mint, Air India said it had decided to undertake a “full screening” of all pilots for substances or medications not permitted under prevailing regulations.

The screening is being conducted alongside training at Air India’s academy in Gurugram, post-flight at flight briefing centres or Air India offices, and at locations provided by the respective bases.

Air India’s communication did not specifically refer to the Phuket-Delhi incident or the pilot’s test result. Instead, it described the exercise as a broader safety initiative aimed at protecting passenger trust.

Also Read | Air India loses altitude, IndiGo soars on capacity addition

The initiative comes amid heightened scrutiny of Air India following the June 2025 crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 in Ahmedabad, which took 260 lives. The final report into that accident, also investigated by the AAIB, is awaited.

The Phuket-Delhi incident has also resulted in scrutiny of Air India’s operating procedures and cockpit crew fitness. Outgoing chief executive Campbell Wilson was summoned by the ministry last week in connection with the incident, people aware of the matter said.

Air India and the DGCA are yet to respond to emailed queries from Mint.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived seRead more

veral newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.
HomeNewsTwo Air India pilots test ‘non-negative’ in first batch of mass screening
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