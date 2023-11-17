Air India pilot suffers cardiac arrest at Delhi airport; airline mourns loss
Air India pilot Captain Himmanil Kumar died of cardiac arrest at Delhi's IGI airport. He was not on active duty and was undergoing training. This is the third recent incident of a pilot's death, with two other incidents in August
In a tragic incident, an Air India pilot died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Thursday. Air India in its statement expressed grief over the loss of life. “We are saddened at the passing of our colleague, Captain Himmanil Kumar, today. Captain Kumar was a Senior Commander, who visited our Operations office at T3 Delhi Airport as part of a routine procedure,"Air India said, ANI reported.