Air India pilot suicide: Family reveals last calls to mom, aunt; accuses boyfriend, ‘What did he do?’ | 10 points

Air India pilot suicide: The family of an Air India pilot who allegedly committed suicide in her rented appartment in Mumbai, have ruled out suicide claim and said that she was cheerfully talking to her mother and aunt just fifteen minutes before her death.
1. While speaking to NDTV, Srishti's uncle Vivek Tuli said, “Police are saying she died by suicide. Then what did he do that pushed her to the edge? She cheerfully spoke to her mother and aunt. And 15 minutes later, she was dead. How did this happen? What did he tell her? What did he do? Police are probing this.”
