Alleging that the working conditions at the Air India are “hostile", the union of the airline pilots have sought Tata Group and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s intervention to address their grievances. Back in January, Tata Group took over the loss-making Air India. The two pilot unions -- Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) and Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) – have alleged that despite their unwavering support for the growth of Air India, the management has not responded in the same manner.

