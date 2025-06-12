Air India plane 787 Dreamliner's first crash clouds Boeing's Paris air show

Air India had also grounded its planes and subsequently made the necessary changes before flying them again. The aircraft has had no issues since then. However, Thursday’s crash is the first crash reported in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner series, according to the Aviation Safety Network database. In April 2024, the FAA announced that it was investigating claims made by a Boeing engineer who alleged that parts of the 787 Dreamliner's fuselage were improperly fastened together. Worryingly, the engineer had told the aviation regulator that the fuselage could break apart mid-flight. Boeing rejected the claims by the former engineer.