Air India plane crash: Airline issues helpline number; Civil Aviation Ministry activates Control Room - Check details

In response to the Air India plane crash, the airline has launched a helpline at 1800 5691 444 for passengers requiring information.

Published12 Jun 2025, 03:47 PM IST
Following the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the airline has issued a helpline number for passengers. In a post on X, Air India wrote, “We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.”

Additionally, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has activated the Operational Control Room.

“In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859. We are committed to swift response and full support to all affected,” the Ministry said.

Air India plane crash

Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12 2025, after taking off from Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM, DGCA informed. The flight was headed from Ahmedabad to Gatwick. With 242 people on board, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew members, the Air India plane crashed immediately after takeoff, the DGCA said in a statement.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. In a post X, PM Modi wrote, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

 

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed condolences and assured assistance. In a post on X, he said, “Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.”

He further added, “Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families.”

