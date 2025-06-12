Air India plane crash caught on camera: 30 seconds after take-off flight bursts into flames

What began as a routine take-off for Air India flight AI-171 turned into a tragedy, with the horrifying moment captured on an airport CCTV camera in Ahmedabad. At 1:39 pm on Thursday, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner took off from runway 23 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, carrying 242 people — including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian passenger.

The footage shows the aircraft lifting off smoothly. However, within seconds, something went terribly wrong. The Dreamliner failed to gain proper altitude. Instead of climbing steadily, it skimmed forward at a dangerously low height. For a brief moment, it appeared to maintain a level flight path above the city. Then, it began to descend.

Within 30 seconds, the plane crashed into the doctors’ hostel of a medical college in Meghaninagar, just beyond the airport boundary. The impact was catastrophic. Flames erupted, and thick black smoke billowed into the sky. Glass and concrete debris rained down. A place meant for healing was reduced to rubble and chaos.

One Survivor Rescued Emergency teams rushed to the site and began combing through the debris. In a miraculous find, one survivor was pulled from the wreckage — seated in 11A, injured and bloodied, but alive. He was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

Police Commissioner GS Malik confirmed the survivor to ANI and warned that the full extent of the casualties was still being assessed. “We cannot say anything definitive yet. The aircraft crashed in a residential area. The numbers could rise,” he said.

The crash also resulted in deaths on the ground — five people in the hostel were killed instantly.

Mayday Call Before Silence According to Air Traffic Control, the pilots issued a Mayday call moments after take-off. After that, all communication ceased. The aircraft crashed just beyond the airport’s perimeter, ending in a fiery wreck.

Air India identified the pilots as Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a veteran with over 8,200 flight hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours of flying experience.