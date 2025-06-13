Air India plane crash: Chairman N Chandrasekaran says 'we will be transparent in our communication'

Air India plane crash: Following the tragic crash in Ahmedabad that claimed as many as 265 lives, Air India and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said: “We will be transparent in our communication on plane crash.”
Air India Chairman also said that investigative teams from UK, US have arrived in Ahmedabad to investigate the crash.
On Thursday, June 12, an Air India flight – a Boeing 787 Dreamliner — bound for London Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. There were no survivors except for one British-origin Indian, who miraculously survived.
Following the tragedy, aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed the Tata Group owned airline to perform review of take-off parameters of Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft.
