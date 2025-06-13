Subscribe

Air India plane crash: Chairman N Chandrasekaran says 'we will be transparent in our communication'

Air India and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran emphasized the importance of transparency in communication regarding the plane crash.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated13 Jun 2025, 06:27 PM IST
Air India plane crash: Chairman N Chandrasekaran says 'we will be transparent in our communication'

Air India plane crash: Following the tragic crash in Ahmedabad that claimed as many as 265 lives, Air India and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said: “We will be transparent in our communication on plane crash.”

Air India Chairman also said that investigative teams from UK, US have arrived in Ahmedabad to investigate the crash.

On Thursday, June 12, an Air India flight – a Boeing 787 Dreamliner — bound for London Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. There were no survivors except for one British-origin Indian, who miraculously survived.

DGCA orders review of take-off parameters

Following the tragedy, aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed the Tata Group owned airline to perform review of take-off parameters of Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft.

Air India plane crash: Lone survivor; two relief flights | Key points

  • Hours after the crash — the world's deadliest aviation disaster in a decade — Air India said in a statement all 242 passengers, except for one had died. The sole survivor of the crash is a British national of Indian origin, Ramesh Viswashkumar who is currently admitted.
  • At least 25 people on the ground also died, including five MBBS students and a PG resident doctor from B.J. Medical College and Hospital — the institute's hostel where the AI 171 flight crashed.

  • Several videos captured the chaos and urgency, showing the serious damage in the hospital right after the crash.

  • On Friday, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as well as officials from other Central agencies, visited the Ahmedabad airport crash site to assist in the ongoing investigation, reported ANI.
  • One local recounted a “horrible scene” stating that "everywhere there were bodies, completely burnt bodies.”

 
