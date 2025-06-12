Air India Plane Crash: Ex-Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani dies in devastating Ahmedabad tragedy

Air India Plane Crash: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was onboard the London-bound Air India flight that tragically crashed just minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad, has passed away. Vijay Rupani is the second former Gujarat Chief Minister to have died in an air disaster.

BJP leader CR Patil confirmed to reporters the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and offered his condolences to the departed soul.

According to reports, Vijay Rupani was listed as passenger number 12 on the flight manifest and booked in the Z class, which is under the business class category. He is survived by his wife, Anjali Rupani, and two children — a son and a daughter.

Vijay Rupani: Second Gujarat CM to Die in Plane Crash Vijay Rupani joins a tragic list of Chief Ministers who have died in air accidents. Other notable leaders include Dorjee Khandu, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, who died in a helicopter crash in 2011, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, who died in a helicopter crash in 2009, and Balwantrai Mehta, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, who died in a plane crash in 1965.

Congress leader Balwantrai Mehta was the second chief minister of Gujarat. His plane was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force pilot in September 1965, resulting in a crash that killed him, his wife, three of his staff members, two crew members and a journalist.

Air India Plane Crash: Politicians Mourn Demise of Vijay Rupani BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill posted a condolence message for the ex- Gujarat Chief Minister on X. "Saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of Shri Vijay Rupani Ji (Former CM, Gujarat & BJP Incharge for Punjab) in the unfortunate #AirIndiaCrash. Rupani Ji was a kind, grounded visionary leader. His dedicated efforts to strengthen the BJP’s presence in Punjab & his invaluable contribution to the nation’s political landscape will always be remembered." he wrote.

Punjab's ex-Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also posted on X, saying, “Saddened by the tragic demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani Ji in the unfortunate plane crash near Ahmedabad. His unwavering commitment to public service will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones in this moment of grief.”

Who was Vijay Rupani? Vijay Rupani, born in Yangon (formerly Rangoon) in 1956, was a prominent BJP leader who served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021, completing two consecutive terms. Before becoming Chief Minister, he held key roles including Mayor of Rajkot, Rajya Sabha MP, state cabinet minister, and BJP state president.

Vijay Rupani political journey began with student activism in the ABVP, followed by involvement with the RSS and Jan Sangh, and he was imprisoned during the Emergency.

Rupani was known for his calm leadership and welfare initiatives, and he also served as BJP incharge for Punjab before stepping back from electoral politics in 2022.

Coming from a Jain family that moved from Myanmar to Rajkot in 1960, Rupani was deeply rooted in grassroots politics. He was a two-time MLA representing Rajkot West and held important portfolios such as transport, labour, and water supply in the Gujarat cabinet.

Recognised for his influence, he was named among the Indian Express’s Top 100 Most Influential Indians in 2021.

Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area here minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people were feared killed. The Ahmedabad Police Commissioner has stated that 204 bodies have been recovered, and at least 50 injured individuals have been admitted to hospitals.