Air India Plane Crash: Flight operations suspended, Ahmedabad airport closed until further notice

Air India Plane Crash: Flight operations at Ahmedabad airport have been suspended indefinitely following the crash of Air India flight AI 171. The airport remains closed until further notice as emergency and rescue teams manage the aftermath of the incident, a spokesperson of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) said.

“Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational," the official statement read.

"All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation,” the statement added.

Air India plane crash: Passenger details The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm, was operating a Boeing 787-8 aircraft carrying a total of 242 passengers and crew members on board.

Among passengers on the flight, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British nationals, one was a Canadian national, and seven were Portuguese nationals.

Air India shares helpline numbers Air India has announced a dedicated passenger hotline at 1800 5691 444 to provide additional information.

The Government of Gujarat has also set up a control room at the State Emergency Operation Centre in response to the Ahmedabad plane crash. Those seeking assistance can contact the control room at 079-232-51900 or on mobile at 9978405304, according to a post by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Gujarat.

UK government issues helpline The UK government has said it is collaborating closely with local Indian authorities to promptly ascertain the facts and provide necessary support to those affected by the plane crash. British nationals seeking consular assistance or concerned about friends and family involved in the incident are advised to contact the UK consular helpline at 020 7008 5000.

Gautam Adani tweets condolences Gautam Adani expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. In an X post, the business tycoon extended his heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the unimaginable loss and affirmed his commitment to working closely with all authorities while providing full support to the families on the ground.