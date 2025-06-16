Air India plane crash: Gujarat ex-CM Vijay Rupani given a 21-gun salute; Amit Shah attends funeral | Watch

Air India plane crash: Gujarat ex-CM Vijay Rupani, who passed away in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, was given a 21-gun salute. Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the funeral, which was held at Rajkot, Gujarat on Monday.

Vijay Rupani's mortal remains were handed over to his family today. The Gujarat ex-CM, who was known to be ‘affable’ and kept a ‘low-profile’ ,was laid to rest with full state honours.

Vijay Rupani was one of the 242 people on board the ill-fated Air India AI171 aircraft, which smashed into BJ Medical College Hostel's mess at Ahmedabad, on Thursday, June 12. Every person on the flight died, except for one — seated at 11A at the time of crash — who miraculously survived.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and others during the last rites of former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani

Apart from Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat was also present at the funeral.

Vijay Rupani's wife bids tearful farewell Earlier in the day, Vijay Rupani's wife, Anjali Rupani bid a tearful farewell to her husband. Surrounded by close family members and friends, she stood by his mortal remains as rituals began ahead of the final rites.

Anjali Rupani bids tearful farewell to her deceased husband Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM, health minister pay last respects Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid his last respects to the deceased ex-CM and laid a wreath on his coffin.

Joined by senior cabinet colleagues, Patel stood in quiet reflection at the mortuary block of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where Rupani’s mortal remains were placed for public homage, reported ANI.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi were also present to pay his respects.

Who was Vijay Rupani Vijay Rupani was the 16th chief minister of Gujarat for two terms from 2016 to 2021.

A low-profile BJP leader, Rupani was known within Gujarat political circles as someone who didn’t speak much. Rupani rose through the ranks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to become Gujarat’s chief minister in 2016.