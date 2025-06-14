Air India plane crash: How much compensation the lone survivor from Ahmedabad tragedy will receive from airline?

Air India on Saturday announced an interim payment of ₹25 lakh each to the next of kin of the passengers who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash, as well as to the sole survivor - a British national of Indian origin who is being treated in a hospital. "As part of our continued efforts, Air India will be providing an interim payment of ₹25 lakh, or approximately £21,000, each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor, to help address immediate financial needs. This is in addition to the ₹1 crore, or approximately £85,000, support already announced by Tata Sons," Air India said in a statement posted on X.

Advertisement

"Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident. Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time," the statement added.

Screengrab from the post.

Advertisement

The compensation from Air India comes in addition to the Tata Group’s earlier announcement of ₹1 crore to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident on Thursday.

The Air India plane crash, which killed 240 passengers, and miraculously left one lone survivor seated in 11A - is being regarded as the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with 242 people on board, which was headed for Gatwick Airport, south of the British capital, had only one survivor - 40-year-old Ramesh Viswashkumar - after it crashed onto a medical college hostel during lunch hour.

Lone Survivor of Ahmedabad Air India Crash to Receive ₹ 25 Lakh as Interim Compensation The lone survivor of the tragic Air India plane crash that claimed over 240 lives will receive an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh (approximately £21,000) from the airline, the company confirmed in a statement.

Advertisement

Air India announced the payment as part of its support measures for both the families of the deceased and the sole survivor, aimed at helping them meet immediate financial needs.