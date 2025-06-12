From takeoff to tragedy: Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claims over 200 lives in 30 seconds | 10 points

Air India Plane Crash: On June 12, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating flight AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The London-bound flight plunged into a residential area near the airport, hitting a medical college hostel building and causing a massive fire. The crash site was in the Meghani Nagar locality, a densely populated part of the city.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the tragic accident resulted in over 200 casualties and left at least 50 people injured, marking one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent Indian history.
Flight AI171, carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew, and 2 pilots, crashed minutes after takeoff at 1:38 pm. The aircraft lost altitude from approximately 825 feet and crashed into the hostel of a medical college near the Ahmedabad airport, sparking a large fire and thick plumes of smoke visible across the area.
According to reports, the plane crashed mere minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. ‘30 seconds’ is what it took for a 10-hour flight to London to be cut short. A CCTV footage of the crash also emerged.
The plane struck a hostel for doctors attached to B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad’s Meghani Nagar area. This building housed medical students and staff, leading to additional casualties on the ground.
The aftermath revealed the hostel mess with an empty, deserted look, as food plates on the tables still awaited clearing.
According to Air India's official statement, the passenger list included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals. The flight was heavily fuelled for the long-haul journey to London Gatwick Airport. Among the passengers were prominent figures, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was confirmed among the deceased. BJP leader CR Patil announced Rupani’s tragic death, marking him as the second former Gujarat CM to die in an air accident. Rupani was travelling to London to visit his family when the crash occurred.
The Ahmedabad police commissioner has confirmed the recovery of 204 bodies from the Air India plane crash site. The top cop stated that all recovered bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations are continuing.
Remarkably, one passenger, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated at 11A in the Air India flight to London survived the crash with injuries. This lone survivor has been hospitalised and is receiving medical care. The survivor’s account is being sought to aid the investigation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Ahmedabad to oversee relief and rescue operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, offering condolences to the families of the victims and assuring full government support for rescue and rehabilitation.
Following news of the crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Boeing’s shares dropped by 8 per cent in global markets. Investors reacted to the tragic incident involving one of the company’s flagship aircraft models, raising concerns about safety and future orders.
Boeing issued a statement expressing condolences to the victims of the Air India plane crash and their families. The company confirmed full cooperation with Indian authorities in the investigation and reiterated its commitment to safety and quality in its aircraft manufacturing.
Tata Group announced an ex gratia payment of ₹1 crore to the families of each deceased passenger of Air India plane crash. It also pledged to provide all necessary assistance to the injured and affected families during this difficult time.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!