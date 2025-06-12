From takeoff to tragedy: Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claims over 200 lives in 30 seconds | 10 points

Air India Plane Crash: On June 12, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating flight AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The London-bound flight plunged into a residential area near the airport, hitting a medical college hostel building and causing a massive fire. The crash site was in the Meghani Nagar locality, a densely populated part of the city.

Advertisement

Air India Plane Crash: A combo image showing rescue operations and remains of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The Ahmedabad-London Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the tragic accident resulted in over 200 casualties and left at least 50 people injured, marking one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent Indian history.

10 points to know on Ahmedabad tragedy Air India plane crash Flight AI171, carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew, and 2 pilots, crashed minutes after takeoff at 1:38 pm. The aircraft lost altitude from approximately 825 feet and crashed into the hostel of a medical college near the Ahmedabad airport, sparking a large fire and thick plumes of smoke visible across the area.

Advertisement

According to reports, the plane crashed mere minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. ‘30 seconds’ is what it took for a 10-hour flight to London to be cut short. A CCTV footage of the crash also emerged.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF AIR INDIA PLANE CRASH

Advertisement

Air India plane crashed into medical college hostel The plane struck a hostel for doctors attached to B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad’s Meghani Nagar area. This building housed medical students and staff, leading to additional casualties on the ground.

Advertisement

The aftermath revealed the hostel mess with an empty, deserted look, as food plates on the tables still awaited clearing.

Who were the passengers on Air India flight? According to Air India's official statement, the passenger list included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals. The flight was heavily fuelled for the long-haul journey to London Gatwick Airport. Among the passengers were prominent figures, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Advertisement

Vijay Rupani among dead

Air India Plane Crash: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani died in the ill-fated London-bound Air India aircraft crash soon after takeoff with 242 passengers onboard, on Thursday

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was confirmed among the deceased. BJP leader CR Patil announced Rupani’s tragic death, marking him as the second former Gujarat CM to die in an air accident. Rupani was travelling to London to visit his family when the crash occurred.

Advertisement

204 dead till now in Air India plane crash

Air India Plane Crash: A damaged part of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, lies on a residential building in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound plane was carrying 242 passengers.

The Ahmedabad police commissioner has confirmed the recovery of 204 bodies from the Air India plane crash site. The top cop stated that all recovered bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations are continuing.

Advertisement

Passenger 11A lone survivor

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national, was in India for a few days to visit his family and was going back to the UK along with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh (HT Photo)

Remarkably, one passenger, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated at 11A in the Air India flight to London survived the crash with injuries. This lone survivor has been hospitalised and is receiving medical care. The survivor’s account is being sought to aid the investigation

Advertisement

Amit Shah reaches Ahmedabad, Modi condoles death

Air India Plane Crash: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu takes stock of the situation following the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Ahmedabad to oversee relief and rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, offering condolences to the families of the victims and assuring full government support for rescue and rehabilitation.

Advertisement

Boeing shares slide 8% after crash Following news of the crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Boeing’s shares dropped by 8 per cent in global markets. Investors reacted to the tragic incident involving one of the company’s flagship aircraft models, raising concerns about safety and future orders.

Boeing releases statement Boeing issued a statement expressing condolences to the victims of the Air India plane crash and their families. The company confirmed full cooperation with Indian authorities in the investigation and reiterated its commitment to safety and quality in its aircraft manufacturing.

Tata Group announces ₹ 1 crore ex gratia Tata Group announced an ex gratia payment of ₹1 crore to the families of each deceased passenger of Air India plane crash. It also pledged to provide all necessary assistance to the injured and affected families during this difficult time.