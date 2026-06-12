Air India plane crash lone survivor Ramesh shares ordeal of ‘psychological scars’ that haunt him a year after tragedy

The tragic Air India plane crash left "significant psychological scars" for Viswashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of London-bound Flight 171. Ramesh had a close shave with life after the Air India plane crashed moments after take-off. In the tragic accident, his brother and 260 others lost their lives. His extraordinary presence on mind in the crisis saved his life but left a void that cannot be filled.

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On 12 June 2025, the passenger flight went down some distance away from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad from where it took off. A year after the tragedy, Ramesh, a resident of Leicester, deeply regrets losing his sibling despite the "miracle" of his own survival and claimed, crash "took all my happiness" in an interview with BBC. Due to the trauma, he had been unable to return to work.

'Trauma didn't end on the day of the disaster, says Ramesh Recalling one of the deadliest aviation disasters on its anniversary, Ramesh said, “What many people perhaps don't fully appreciate is that the trauma didn't end on the day of the disaster,” BBC reported. Sharing the ordeal of loss and misery, he added, “I live with the significant psychological scars, the loss of my brother, and the constant unanswered questions around how and why this happened.”

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the psychological impacts on Ramesh, the lone survivor of the Air India crash? ⌵ Ramesh, the sole survivor, expressed that he lives with significant psychological scars from the tragedy, including the loss of his brother and constant unanswered questions surrounding the crash. 2 How did the Air India plane crash affect Ramesh's ability to work? ⌵ Ramesh has been unable to return to work due to the trauma he experienced from the crash and the lasting psychological effects it has had on him. 3 What measures were taken by Air India for the families of crash victims? ⌵ Air India provided interim compensation of £21,500 to the families of all victims of the plane crash, including Ramesh. 4 Why is Ramesh pursuing legal action regarding the Air India crash? ⌵ Ramesh is pursuing legal action as he seeks answers, transparency, and clarity about the crash, aiming to examine every detail of the air accident investigations. 5 What challenges did rescue teams face during the Air India crash operation? ⌵ Rescue teams faced significant challenges due to intense heat, thick smoke, and the potential for explosions while conducting a lengthy operation that prioritized saving lives.

Seeking honesty, transparency and answers, he noted, “I know those questions are not just on my mind - they are on the minds of every affected family.” Preliminary air revealed that the plane's fuel switches moved to the "cut-off" position "immediately" after take-off, stopping fuel supply to the engine but final findings on the reasons behind the crash are yet to be published.

Air India compensates families of victims Families all of the victims of the plane crash received an interim compensation of £21,500 from Air India, including Ramesh. The lone survivor who lives with his wife and five-year-old son continues to struggle “physically, psychologically and financially”, Ramesh's representative Sanjiv Patel said.

"They're not alone. Despite one of the worst aviation disasters involving British citizens in recent years, neither Viswash nor many of the affected families we have spoken to have received any direct contact or tailored support from the UK government," BBC quoted Sanjiv Patel as saying.

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According to PA news agency, Ramesh took legal course and is set for civil action with his legal team saying, “We will be examining every detail of the air accident investigations.” The report further noted that civil claims were being considered against a number of potential defendants.

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Hudgell Solicitors' Paul McClorry in a statement said there had been "significant dialogue" between the law firm and legal representatives for Air India, who had been "very cooperative". Suggesting that there should be complete transparency and a willingness to accept responsibility, he added, ""We are awaiting the findings of the investigations, and we should finally start to see some clarity as to how and why this awful disaster happened, and, crucially, how it could have been avoided."

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