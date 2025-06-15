Air India plane crash: Moments before Ahmedabad tragedy, pilot gave a final message. Here's what he said

"Thrust not achieved... falling... Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!" were the last words from the Air India Flight 171 cockpit, shortly before the plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, 2025, according to a report by the Times of India, citing Ahmedabad police recalling the pilot's call.

The call was received at air traffic control (ATC) mere seconds before all communications stopped. High-ranking officials stated that the jet was close to finishing the 3.5km runway of the airport, which typically requires 2.5km to 3km for a wide-bodied jet.

“The longer runway roll hints at a possibility of the aircraft not having adequate thrust for take-off,” the report quoted a person aware of the development. “The facts can be ascertained only after the black box is decoded,” it added.

No warnings The report stated that no warnings were raised earlier. "There were no requests for runway changes, thrust adjustments or flap reconfigurations. Weather was stable, visibility was clear. Temperature was high, but within operational limits," it quoted a person aware of the development.

As per the CCTV footage of the airport, an extended take-off was observed, while no visual or radar anomalies were seen. No engine issues or pitch inconsistencies were observed by ATC or ground staff. All communication and safety protocols were followed, the report added.

Officials are currently waiting for the flight data and cockpit voice recorders to determine what led to the tragic crash.

Air India plane crash On Thursday, June 12, 2025, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad at around 1:40 pm, killing 241 people on board.

Air India shared details regarding the incident following the deadly crash, on the social media platform X. The airline wrote, “The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.”