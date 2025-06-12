Air India Plane Crash: 'One survivor found in seat 11A', confirms Ahmedabad police chief

Ahmedabad police have said they cannot rule out the possibility of more survivors after a London-bound Air India flight with 242 people on board crashed on Thursday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik confirmed that authorities found “one survivor in seat 11A”. He said, “One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area.”

The survivor is reportedly a British national, identified as Vishwash.

Meanwhile, Malik told Reuters that 204 bodies have been recovered from the crash site so far. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.



The plane, which was en route to London, crashed in a residential area just five minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat.

Videos shared on social media showed thick plumes of dark smoke rising into the sky from the crash site. Of the 242 people on board, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British, seven were Portuguese, and one was Canadian.