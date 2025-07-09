Air India plane crash probe panel denies filing initial report, says findings to be made public by July 12

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has informed the Parliamentary panel that no initial report has been submitted yet on the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

However, the Air India plane crash probe panel has also clarified that the report will be made public within 30 days of the incident. This means that the probe panel report on the Air India plane crash will be made public by July 12.

“Initial report on June 12 Ahmedabad plane disaster to be made public within 30 days of crash; no report submitted yet,” AAIB told Parliament panel on Wednesday, July 9.