Air India flight catches fire in Muscat, all 141 evacuated: Video

Air India flight catches fire in Muscat, all 141 evacuated: Video1 min read . 03:37 PM IST
- All passengers onboard an Air India Muscat-Cochin flight were evacuated via slides as smoke came out of one of its engines after it caught fire
Passengers onboard an Air India flight were evacuated after smoke was detected on the aircraft while it was on the runway. The incident happened while the Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing. The DGCA has said that the cabin of the Air India flight was filled with smoke after its engine number 2 caught fire.
All 141 passengers were evacuated via slides on the aircraft. The Air India flight was scheduled to fly from Muscat in Oman to Cochin in India.
The smoke was detected on the Air India flight while the aircraft was still on the runway in Muscat. There were 141 passengers, including four infants, and six crew onboard. All have been evacuated and are safe.
The DGCA said, “All passengers were safely evacuated after smoke was detected in engine no. 2 of Air India Express flight (to Cochin) on the runway at Muscat airport. Relief flight to be arranged. We will investigate the incident and also take appropriate action."
“No injuries have been reported and they have been transported to the terminal building," an official said.
The video of Air India engulfed in smoke went viral on social media soon after the incident. The video showed the Air India aircraft, amid a thick white smoke, surrounded by the airport staff.
Aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to an official.
Alternative arrangements are being made to bring the passengers from Muscat to Kochi, the source said.
