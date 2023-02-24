Air India plans to hire over 4,200 cabin crew, 900 pilots this year

Air India plans to hire over 4,200 cabin crew, 900 pilots this year1 min read . 05:26 PM IST
- The following move is being mulled after the aviator unveiled deals for a record 470 jets.
Tata Group-owned Air India is mulling to hire over 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023, news agency Reuters reported on 24 February. The new announcement arrived in less than a fortnight after the aviator signed major deals with Airbus SE and Boeing to supply 470 aircraft.
Earlier, Air India hired over 1,900 cabin crew. Over 1,100 cabin crew between May 2022 and February 2023, and trained them in the last seven months which is between July 2022-January 2023, and in the past three months. Around 500 cabin crew have been released for flying by the airline.
"With a sizeable aircraft order that was announced earlier in the month, more flights on international and domestic networks, and re-alignment of domestic routes with AIX connect, cabin crew will play a decisive role in shaping the present and future of the Air India group," AI's Head for Inflight Service Sandeep Verma said, while commenting on the hiring plans.
"The addition of fresh talent will also accelerate the pace of cultural transformation at Air India, which is an integral part of our Vihaan.AI transformation program. We are also looking to step up hiring of more pilots and maintenance engineers," he added.
According to the airline's statement, the cabin crew, who will be recruited from around the country, will undergo a 15-week programme imparting safety and service skills, and will be coached to exemplify the best of Indian hospitality and Tata group culture.
Also, their training programne would include extensive classroom and in-flight training at the airline's training facility in Mumbai as well as familiarisation flights.
With agency inputs.
