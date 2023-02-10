Air India signs agreement with Airbus, Boeing for largest purchase in history
- The airline has agreed on the outlines of the accord with the two planemakers and may formally announce the deal as early as next week
Air India Ltd. has signed agreements with Airbus SE and Boeing Co. for what could become the largest purchase of jetliners in commercial aviation history, as the carrier seeks to reinvent itself with a fuel-efficient fleet that can take on local low-cost rivals and powerful Gulf airlines like Emirates.
