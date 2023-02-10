Air India signs agreement with Airbus, Boeing for largest purchase in history

Air India and its parent, Tata Group, spent months negotiating the massive transaction, which should allow the carrier to upgrade service and reliability while lowering fuel costs. It’s also an attempt for the storied airline, founded under Tata in the 1930s, to win back traffic from Gulf rivals such as Emirates or Qatar Airways, which have built a business model ferrying Indians to the US and Europe via their huge hubs in Dubai and Doha.

