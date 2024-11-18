Air India, Spice Jet and IndiGo issue advisories as Delhi’s worsening air quality disrupts flight schedules

  • Flight operations in Delhi were hindered on November 8 by severe smog, with an Air Quality Index peaking at 490. Airlines including Air India, Indigo and SpiceJet recommended passengers check flight statuses and prepare for potential delays.

Riya R Alex
Updated18 Nov 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Delhi pollution: Airlines issue advisory for passengers.
Delhi pollution: Airlines issue advisory for passengers.(Bloomberg)

Air passengers faced difficulties on Monday, November 18, due to thick smog and poor air quality in the national capital, Delhi. Amid the deteriorating air quality, airlines, including Air India, Spice Jet and IndiGo, have issued advisories informing passengers about possible delays in scheduled flights.

Air India informed travellers that the persisting smog might impact scheduled flights. The airline advised passengers to leave early for the airport due to traffic.

Also Read | Delhi pollution: 11 flights diverted, delayed; SC says GRAP-4 curbs in NCR will…

"Poor visibility in Delhi and some parts of Northern India are affecting flight operations to and from Delhi today. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic may delay your movement.

You are requested to check your flight status before heading to the airport by clicking here: https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html," Air India wrote on X.

Indigo asked the travellers to check their flight status in case of a delay in scheduled flights.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR to implement GRAP Stage 4 restrictions from Monday as AQI worsens

“#6ETravelAdvisory: Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey,” Indigo wrote on X.

Similarly, SpiceJet warned travellers about a possible flight delay due to Delhi's weather.

“#WeatherUpdate: Due to poor visibility in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://shorturl.at/6KfRe," SpiceJet said on X.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR to implement GRAP Stage 4 restrictions from Monday as AQI worsens

In a separate post the airline said, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to poor visibility in Amritsar (ATQ), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

The air quality in Delhi fell drastically on Monday, with an Air Quality Index of 484 from 8 am to 490 by 1 pm. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), places such as Dwarka, Najafgarh, Nehru Nagar, and Mundka reported a maximum AQI level of 500.

Earlier, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) also issued an advisory on rising pollution levels.

“Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” DIAL statement said according to ANI.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsAir India, Spice Jet and IndiGo issue advisories as Delhi’s worsening air quality disrupts flight schedules

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,324.45
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.6 (1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.