Air India, Spice Jet and IndiGo issue advisories as Delhi’s worsening air quality disrupts flight schedules

Air passengers faced difficulties on Monday, November 18, due to thick smog and poor air quality in the national capital, Delhi. Amid the deteriorating air quality, airlines, including Air India, Spice Jet and IndiGo, have issued advisories informing passengers about possible delays in scheduled flights.

Air India informed travellers that the persisting smog might impact scheduled flights. The airline advised passengers to leave early for the airport due to traffic.

"Poor visibility in Delhi and some parts of Northern India are affecting flight operations to and from Delhi today. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic may delay your movement.

You are requested to check your flight status before heading to the airport by clicking here: https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html," Air India wrote on X.

Indigo asked the travellers to check their flight status in case of a delay in scheduled flights.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR to implement GRAP Stage 4 restrictions from Monday as AQI worsens

“#6ETravelAdvisory: Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey,” Indigo wrote on X.

Similarly, SpiceJet warned travellers about a possible flight delay due to Delhi's weather.

“#WeatherUpdate: Due to poor visibility in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://shorturl.at/6KfRe," SpiceJet said on X.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR to implement GRAP Stage 4 restrictions from Monday as AQI worsens

In a separate post the airline said, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to poor visibility in Amritsar (ATQ), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

The air quality in Delhi fell drastically on Monday, with an Air Quality Index of 484 from 8 am to 490 by 1 pm. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), places such as Dwarka, Najafgarh, Nehru Nagar, and Mundka reported a maximum AQI level of 500.

Earlier, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) also issued an advisory on rising pollution levels.