Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv in view of ‘current situation’ in Middle East

The airline said it is “continuously monitoring” the situation and are offering a full refund to passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv.

Updated9 Aug 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Representative Image of Air India flight
Air India has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the airline announced on Friday.

The Tata Group-owned carrier had suspended services from the national capital to Tel Aviv till August 8.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Air India wrote: “In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice.”

Air India has also released helpline numbers for their 24/7 Contact Centre: 011-69329333 / 011-69329999."

Tensions continue to remain high in the Middle East amid conflict between Israel and various terror groups, including Hamas.

Earlier this year also, Air India had briefly suspended flights to Tel Aviv at different points of time due to the Middle East tensions.

After nearly five months, the carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3.

Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli city.

Palestinians flee Khan Younis as Israel launches a new assault

Palestinians are fleeing large areas around Khan Younis in southern Gaza where the Israeli military began a new assault after ordering another mass evacuation.

Gaza’s second-largest city, Khan Younis, suffered widespread destruction during air and ground operations earlier in the year. The enclave faces a severe humanitarian crisis with Israeli restrictions on aid and ongoing fighting limiting access to food, medical supplies and clean water.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says the death toll in the territory is nearing 40,000 in the 10 months since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Regional tensions have soared since Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed July 31 in Iran by a presumed Israeli strike. Retaliation has been expected.

World leaders are pushing for a cease-fire in Gaza. Late Thursday, Israel confirmed it will send negotiators for indirect discussions with Hamas in response to a proposal by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to resume stalled cease-fire talks on August 15.

(With agency inputs)

 

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 05:04 PM IST
