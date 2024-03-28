Air India terminates pilot for flying under alcohol influence, says report
Air India has terminated the services of one of its pilots who operated a flight from overseas to India under the influence of alcohol, according to a report by Times of India. The incident occurred last week when, upon arrival in India, the pilot tested positive for alcohol consumption on the breath analyser (BA) test. The airline is also looking into filing an FIR against the captain of the flight. The incident happened on the Phuket-Delhi flight, which landed last week.