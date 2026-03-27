Air India to operate 22 flights to & from Gulf cities on Friday, destinations include Jeddah, Riyadh - details inside

Air India group announced that Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 22 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh, among other West Asia regions on Friday, 27 March, amid Israel-US' conflict with Iran.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Tata Group owned airline said that Air India will operate the following flights:
Meanwhile, Air India Express will operate four flights each to and from Muscat and Riyadh:
Besides the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of eight non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), mentioned Air India group's statement.
These flights will connect Dubai, Abu Dhabi with Mumbai, Delhi.
“These flights are subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities,” the statement mentioned about non-scheduled flights.
Passengers booked on routes where Air India services are temporarily suspended can rebook their travel for a later date at no extra cost or opt for a full refund.
Those flying with Air India Express from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express' additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India, mentioned Air India's statement.
The developments about flight schedules comes amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict that has also pushed Gulf nations to the brink – and shows no signs of easing.
On Thursday, an Israeli official reportedly claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri, has been killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas. Tangsiri “was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormus,” the official was quoted by the Times of Israel as saying.
Earlier in the day, a marine drone hit a Turkish crude oil tanker that had left Russia, triggering an explosion in the Black Sea near Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait on Thursday, according to Turkey’s transportation minister, Reuters reported.
Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly two years in the newsroom, she has covered a plethora of topics ranging from developments around trade deals, elections, nuances in geopolitical shifts to fine prints of Union Budgets. A fellow of the US Consulate General’s Business Communication cohort, she has also reported on airline launches, and national affairs. As a person who thinks out of the box, she aims to blend her creativity with how stories are told.<br><br> Born and raised in Kolkata, Sudeshna’s academic journey has taken her across multiple cities in India, and she is now based out of Delhi. She studied English Literature and holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She also has a keen interest in foreign languages and cultures of different nations.<br><br> When the news cycle slows down, you will find her experimenting with either music or food, or dabbling with paints. She posts at sudeshna02_ and can also be reached out on LinkedIn.