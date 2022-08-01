Air India to raise pilot retirement age, with fleet expansion in mind2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 07:50 PM IST
With the fleet expansion in mind, Air India will now its pilots to fly till they are 65
With the fleet expansion in mind, Air India will now its pilots to fly till they are 65
Listen to this article
In an attempt to expand its fleet, Air India has decided to allow its pilots to fly till they are 65. The airline's document dating July 29 stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has allowed pilots to fly till the age of 65. The retirement age at Air India was 58 years.