Scared of flying after Air India tragedy? You are not alone
Summary
K. Dinesh, a retired wing commander with the Indian Air Force, who now runs Cockpit Vista, a flight anxiety treatment centre in Bengaluru, said there has been a manifold increase in the inquiries he has received since the accident.
Mumbai: The Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London that stuttered on takeoff and crashed last week, killing more than 270 people on the plane and on the ground, has turned the flight dreams of several fliers into nightmares.
