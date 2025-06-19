To be sure, air travel is statistically one of the safest modes of travel. The period 2019 to 2023 saw more than 146 million flights, according to the International Air Transport Association (Iata). The number of aircraft accidents in this period were 1,177, with just 17% registering at least one death, according to Aviation Safety Network. Back-of-the-envelope calculations show that an accident happened in this period once in about 124,000 flights and a death, once in about 743,000 flights.