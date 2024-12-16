Air India is set to updates to its international route network from next year onwards. The airlines said that it will deploy its best aircraft to key gateways in Southeast Asia and Europe. The Tata group-owned airline will use its flagship A350 and B777 aircrafts along these routes with upgraded cabin interiors on multiple US and UK routes, Economics Times reported.

The announcement made on Monday notified that with these updates, optimised flight schedules for key international routes will be made available. These schedules will offer greater flexibility to passengers for intercontinental travel through Air India’s hubs in Delhi and Mumbai.

From January 16 onwards, India's flag carrier will deploy its retrofitted A320neo between Delhi and Bangkok flights and will feature updated interiors across three classes, namely Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class. Coupled with Air India’s complimentary wireless inflight entertainment (IFE) streaming service Vista Stream, passengers can expect a better experience, Economics Times reported.

This is not all, the airlines will start operations of a fourth Delhi to Bangkok flight from January 1, which will fly daily. With increased flight frequency, Bangkok will be connected to several destinations in North America and Europe through Delhi. Thus, linking New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Toronto, Vancouver, London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, and Amsterdam to Bangkok through one-stop flight via Delhi and vice-versa.

The airlines announced interior upgrades with optimised fleet on flights to Frankfurt and Singapore include latest generation cabin interiors, fully flat beds in Business Class and the consistent availability of Premium Economy on these routes.

Vistara A321neo or B787-9 aircraft will replace the current planes on Delhi-Frankfurt, Mumbai-Frankfurt, Delhi-Singapore and Mumbai-Singapore routes.