Air India to resume flights to Middle East and Europe from 25 June; US and Canada next – Check details

Air India has announced a phased resumption of flights to the Middle East, Europe, Canada, and United States as airspaces in parts of the Middle East begin to reopen. Starting today, 24 June, the airline will progressively reinstate most operations to and from the Middle East, with full services expected to resume from 25 June.

“Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated from today, while services to and from the East Coast of the US, and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity.”, Air India Spokesperson said.

On Resuming Flights to Middle East Air India in its official statement posted on X, wrote, “As airspaces gradually reopen in certain parts of the Middle East, Air India will progressively resume flights to the region starting today, with most operations to and from the Middle East resuming from 25 June.”

Israel reopened its airspace, the Israel Airports Authority said on Tuesday, following a night of missile barrages from Iran. Israel’s airspace closed due to multiple waves of Iranian missiles hours before a ceasefire came into effect.

Air India on Monday announced it was ceasing “all operations to the region as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe” immediately until further notice. The airline, which is still reeling from a plane crash that killed at least 270 people earlier this month, added that India-bound flights from North America were being diverted or rerouted away from closed airspaces.

Air India Cautions on Delay An Air India spokesperson cautioned that some flights might face delays or cancellations due to extended re-routings and longer flight times caused by ongoing airspace restrictions. "We are committed to minimising disruptions and restoring our schedule integrity," the spokesperson said.