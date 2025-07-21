Air India's Delhi - Kolkata flight with 160 passengers grounded after technical issue detected during take-off

An Air India flight (AI2403) bound for Kolkata aborted take-off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, after a technical snag was reported. The flight, carrying 160 passengers, was on the runway and was about to take off, when the issue was detected, said airport sources.

All the passengers have deplaned, and the flight is rescheduled to depart later today evening, said an Air India spokesperson.

“Flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 21 July 2025 has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off, following Standard Operating Procedures," said an Air India spokesperson.

Also Read | 9 showcause notices issued to Air India over 5 violations in last 6 months: Govt

The incident comes just hours after a major scare unfolded earlier in the day when Air India flight AI2744 from Kochi skidded off the runway after touchdown at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Air India plane skids off runway in Mumbai The incident reportedly occurred at 9:27 AM when Air India flight AI-2744 landed at the Mumbai airport. The aircraft touched down on the primary runway — Runway 27, but failed to remain on the runway during deceleration.

Following touchdown, the Air India aircraft reportedly veered 16 to 17 metres off the runway. The aircraft then ran into an unpaved area and onto a taxiway before coming to a halt, the Times of India (TOI) reported.

Both pilots of the flight were de-rostered following the incident, as per reports.

Air India plane crash Both the consecutive Air India flight disruptions comes days after the deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad — into which investigations are currently underway.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s 15-page preliminary investigation report into the disaster had revealed that fuel-control switches of the two engines moved from the "run" to the "cutoff" position, within the space of one second, leading to immediate loss of altitude.

Following the report's release, the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA), however, said that AAIB's preliminary report by its very nature, raises many questions and does not provide answers and urged all parties to refrain from speculations.