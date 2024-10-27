News
‘Severe’ air is coming. Here’s the X-factor behind Delhi’s winter poison
Sayantan Bera 9 min read 27 Oct 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Summary
- We often blame farmers, from Punjab and Haryana, for Delhi’s winter troubles—toxic air that could reduce our lifespan. And some administrators believe that emission from vehicles is the problem—well, they are a problem throughout the year. What then is the elephant in the room?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: In its horizontal expanse, the history of Delhi engulfs the rise and fall of many empires: from the Indraprastha of the epics to the Rajput kings, the Sultans, the Mughals and the British, to being the nerve centre of the world’s largest democracy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less