‘Severe’ air is coming. Here’s the X-factor behind Delhi’s winter poison

Over the years, and despite multiple efforts, air pollution levels have deteriorated in the national capital region (NCR)—which covers Delhi and parts of neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, home to over 21 million people. In 2020, the union government set up a Commission for Air Quality Management for NCR. Way back in 2001, the city mandated the use of CNG as a fuel for public transport, replacing diesel. Later, it set emission norms for coal-based power plants in the vicinity and introduced a policy to phase out old and polluting vehicles. Instances of farm fires, which cause a temporary spike in winter pollution, have been on a steady decline over the years. So, why hasn’t air quality improved? Are we barking up the wrong tree? Is a pollution source hiding in plain sight?