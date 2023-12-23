Air pollution news: The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital turned to 'severe' category on 23 December, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. The overall air quality in the national capital stood at 447 in the severe category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per CPCB data at 10.30 am, Anand Vihar recorded 479 AQI, Ashok Vihar recorded 454 AQI, 452 AQI was recorded in Dwarka-Sector 8. Other areas like IGI Airport recorded 412 AQI, 476 in ITO Delhi, 475 in Jahangirpuri, 460 in Narela, 470 in RK Puram, 475 in Rohini. Other areas like Shadipur recorded 481 AQI, while Wazirpur recorded AQI at 483.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 'severe’ and above 450 ‘severe-plus’.

The Centre on Friday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR amid worsening AQI in the region.

As per Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), unfavourable meteorological conditions, including fog and haze, with low wind speed are the major causes behind this sudden spike in Delhi's daily average AQI. CAQM is a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region. Re-invoking curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the CAQM ordered a ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in Delhi-NCR. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under Stage-III, restrictions are also imposed on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Fog disrupts flights Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday were adversely affected due to a thick layer of fog that enveloped the national capital, affecting visibility. As per Delhi Airport's Flight Information Display System, a total of 11 international flights and 5 domestic flights to and from the airport were delayed today. Speaking of Railways, currently, there is no official confirmation from the Ministry of Railways in connection to the delay of trains due to the fog.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to IMD. The IMD has predicted a moderate fog during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agency)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!