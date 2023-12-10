The overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain ‘very poor’ with AQI at 314, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 8 am. The national capital did witness some improvement in its air quality after the 3 December rain, however, the quality again dropped to ‘very poor’ category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per CPCB data at 8 am, areas like Alipur, Anand Vihar, Dwarka-Sector 8, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Punjabi bagh, RK Puram, Rohini, and Wazirpur recorded AQI at 327, 315, 331, 324, 367, 344, 338, and 332 respectively.

Other locations with relatively high pollution levels include Noida with AQI at 302, 316 at Airport (T3) and 304 at Mathura Road, SAFAR data shows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some areas also recorded ‘poor’ category air. Gurugram recorded AQI at 252, Ayanagar recorded 259 AQI, 262 AQI was recorded in Lodhi Road.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Fog alert for Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya. Check IMD forecast here In the list of the top most polluted cities across India, Bihar's Begusarai takes the number 1 spot with AQI at 367. Rajasthan's Hanumangarh was seen as the second city recording worst air quality. At number 3 stood Punjab's Mandi Gobindgarh town with AQI at 322. Delhi stood at number 4 while Bhiwadi City in Rajasthan took the fifth spot with AQI at 308.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor' , 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

Speaking of Delhi weather, weather department has predicted mist for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 24 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Grap-3 was lifted in the national capital last week, however the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.