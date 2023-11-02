Air pollution news: Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor' for the sixth day. Check pollution levels across NCR
Delhi's air quality index remained in the very poor category for the sixth consecutive day, with the prominent pollutants being PM 2.5 and PM 10.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the "very poor" category for the sixth consecutive day on November 2 at around 6 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data and according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) Delhi's AQI level stands at 343 with prominent pollutants being PM 2.5 and PM 10.
Ashok Vihar, Dilshad Garden, and Lodhi Road stations fared better in terms of air quality recording an AQI of 293, 277, and 281 respectively which lies in the poor category.
As per CPCB data, AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe.’
Given rising pollution levels in Delhi and NCR, Environment Minister Gopal Rai chaired a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on November 2. It was decided that construction work within a one-kilometer radius in hot spots where the AQI level remains close to 400 will be stopped.
The Delhi environment minister further said, "The entry of diesel buses into Delhi has been stopped from today as per the directions by CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management). 18 teams have been formed for this...It is my request to the state governments to ply only CNG, Electric, or BS-VI buses from their depots so that passengers do not face any trouble."
Rai said, "From November 1, the next 15 to 20 days are critical. Scientists are saying that the temperature is dropping and the speed of air has decreased, so pollutants are at a lower level. Yesterday, AQI was nearly 350. Due to the work going on in the 13 hotspots in Delhi, the situation is fairly under control. At some hotspots, vehicle pollution's contribution is high," reported ANI.
(With inputs from ANI)
