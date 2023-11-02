Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the "very poor" category for the sixth consecutive day on November 2 at around 6 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data and according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) Delhi's AQI level stands at 343 with prominent pollutants being PM 2.5 and PM 10.

Delhi registered PM 10 levels at 326 and PM 2.5 levels at 176. The India Meteorological Department predicted mainly clear skies for November 2 and recorded 18 degrees Celsius temperature. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Anand Vihar station recorded an AQI of 404 which falls in the severe category. Punjabi Bagh station recorded an AQI of 415 which falls in the severe category. Mundka station recorded the most severe air quality with an AQI of 420. Also read: Delhi bans entry of diesel buses, restricts construction work as air quality worsens to ‘very poor' category Very Poor air quality was also recorded in areas like Burari with an AQI of 340, Dwarka Sector-8 recorded 370 AQI, Jahangirpuri recorded 374 , Rohini recorded 391 AQI while Wazirpur station recorded an AQI of 379. CRRI Mathura Road station recorded very poor air quality with an AQI of 303. ITO station recorded an AQI of 311 which falls in the very poor category. Mandir Marg station recorded very poor air quality with an AQI of 320. Sector 62, Noida also recorded an AQI of 340 in the ‘very poor’ category while Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 250 in the ‘poor’ range according to Uttar Pradesh Central Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

Ashok Vihar, Dilshad Garden, and Lodhi Road stations fared better in terms of air quality recording an AQI of 293, 277, and 281 respectively which lies in the poor category.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

As per CPCB data, AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe.’

Given rising pollution levels in Delhi and NCR, Environment Minister Gopal Rai chaired a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on November 2. It was decided that construction work within a one-kilometer radius in hot spots where the AQI level remains close to 400 will be stopped.

The Delhi environment minister further said, "The entry of diesel buses into Delhi has been stopped from today as per the directions by CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management). 18 teams have been formed for this...It is my request to the state governments to ply only CNG, Electric, or BS-VI buses from their depots so that passengers do not face any trouble."

Rai said, "From November 1, the next 15 to 20 days are critical. Scientists are saying that the temperature is dropping and the speed of air has decreased, so pollutants are at a lower level. Yesterday, AQI was nearly 350. Due to the work going on in the 13 hotspots in Delhi, the situation is fairly under control. At some hotspots, vehicle pollution's contribution is high," reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!