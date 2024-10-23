Air pollution news: SC slams Centre over stubble burning, says ’Environmental Protection Act has become toothless’

The Supreme Court on October 23 slammed the Union government for making environment laws ‘toothless’, stating that the provisions of the CAQM Act related to penalties for stubble burning have not been implemented.

“Union of India has not created machinery. Environmental Protection Act has become toothless. You have got rid of punishment replaced with penalty by amending Section 15 and the procedure to be followed for imposing penalty cannot be followed,” Justice Abhay Oka said as quoted by LiveLaw.

In addition to this, the top court strongly criticised the Punjab and Haryana governments for not taking any action against people for stubble burning. It said that if these governments were truly interested in implementing the law there would have been at least one prosecution.