Air pollution news: SC slams Centre over stubble burning, says ’Environmental Protection Act has become toothless’

  • The Supreme Court criticised Centre for ineffective environment laws and highlighted the lack of action against stubble burning by Punjab and Haryana.

Livemint
Updated23 Oct 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

The Supreme Court on October 23 slammed the Union government for making environment laws ‘toothless’, stating that the provisions of the CAQM Act related to penalties for stubble burning have not been implemented.

“Union of India has not created machinery. Environmental Protection Act has become toothless. You have got rid of punishment replaced with penalty by amending Section 15 and the procedure to be followed for imposing penalty cannot be followed,” Justice Abhay Oka said as quoted by LiveLaw.

In addition to this, the top court strongly criticised the Punjab and Haryana governments for not taking any action against people for stubble burning. It said that if these governments were truly interested in implementing the law there would have been at least one prosecution.

Supreme Court tells Chief Secretary of Punjab that “Around 1080 violators FIRs were registered, but you have collected nominal fine from only 473 people. You are sparing 600 or more people. We will tell you very frankly that you are giving a signal to violators that nothing will be done against them. This has been for the past three years.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsAir pollution news: SC slams Centre over stubble burning, says ’Environmental Protection Act has become toothless’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.65
    12:38 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -0.8 (-0.53%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.50
    12:38 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.85 (-1.19%)

    Tata Power share price

    440.15
    12:38 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    4.15 (0.95%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    179.10
    12:38 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    5.2 (2.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,507.10
    12:24 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    711.5 (10.47%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.65
    12:25 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    95.3 (8.14%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,730.00
    12:25 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    298.15 (4.64%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,255.40
    12:07 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    3.25 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,460.10
    12:24 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -253.85 (-5.39%)

    PNC Infratech share price

    326.50
    12:25 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -15.75 (-4.6%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    970.05
    12:24 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -42.5 (-4.2%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,398.40
    12:25 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -55.4 (-3.81%)
    More from Top Losers

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    342.20
    12:25 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    28.8 (9.19%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    747.10
    12:25 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    59.8 (8.7%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.65
    12:25 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    95.3 (8.14%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    939.60
    12:24 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    65.55 (7.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.