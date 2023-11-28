Delhi AQI improves to 'very poor' following rain

Various locations across Delhi registered 'very poor' and 'severe' air quality. Worst air quality was registered at ITO with AQI of 435. Other regions with 'severe' air quality include Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, and Sonia Vihar.

Air quality in Delhi improved on Tuesday morning following light rainfall on November 27 night. According to Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, AQI in Delhi stood at 359 which lies in ‘very poor’ category, The National Capital Region (NCR) registered air quality in 'severe' category yesterday at 9:30 am with an AQI of 400. Also read: Rain Alert! IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states. Check full list here

Delhi's average hourly temperature registered today was 19 degree Celsius with expectations of rainfall during the day as forecasted by India Meteorological Department. Minimum temperature for the day is 13.4 degree Celsius while maximum temperature is 24.2 degree Celsius.

Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ category at 9:30 am. Worst air quality was registered at ITO where AQI stood at 435. Regions across Delhi that registered ‘severe’ air quality also include Vivek Vihar where AQI stood at 410, Wazirpur where AQI stood at 401 and Sonia Vihar where AQI stood at 401.