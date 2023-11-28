Delhi AQI improves to 'very poor' following rain

Air quality in Delhi improved on Tuesday morning following light rainfall on November 27 night. According to Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, AQI in Delhi stood at 359 which lies in ‘very poor’ category, The National Capital Region (NCR) registered air quality in 'severe' category yesterday at 9:30 am with an AQI of 400. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Several Delhi-bound flights redirected as rain lashes national capital Delhi's average hourly temperature registered today was 19 degree Celsius with expectations of rainfall during the day as forecasted by India Meteorological Department. Minimum temperature for the day is 13.4 degree Celsius while maximum temperature is 24.2 degree Celsius.

Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ category at 9:30 am. Worst air quality was registered at ITO where AQI stood at 435. Regions across Delhi that registered ‘severe’ air quality also include Vivek Vihar where AQI stood at 410, Wazirpur where AQI stood at 401 and Sonia Vihar where AQI stood at 401.

Also read: Rains, thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR, air quality likely to improve; netizens rejoice Other locations across national capital where air quality was in 'very poor' category but relatively worse as compared to Delhi's average AQI include Ashok Vihar where AQI stood at 399, Patparganj where AQI stood at 374. At Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium AQI stood at 372, Anand Vihar AQI stood at 371, Nehru Nagar AQI stood at 381, Pusawhere AQI stood at 369, North Campus AQI stood at 368, New Moti Bagh AQI stood at 365, Mandir Marg AQI stood at 361, Okhla AQI stood at 360 and Burari Crossing AQI stood at 360.

Locations around National Capital Region fared better than Delhi in terms of pollution level including Noida whose AQI stood at 313, in Greater Noida AQI stood at 326, in Ghaziabad AQI stood at 290, in Faridabad AQI stood at 284 and in Gurugram AQI stood at 254.

Restrictions under stages 1 to 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have remained in place. According to Regional Weather Forecast Delhi will most likely witness light rain today following which air quality may improve further.

