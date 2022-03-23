The flight operations at Bagdogra airport will remain closed for 15 days in the month of April. The airport will remain shut from April 11 to 26, Bagdogra Airport informed in a tweet. Bagdogra Airport will be shut for refurbishing works on the sole runway.

“Bagdogra Airport will be closed for operations from 11 Apr 22 to 25 Apr 22 due to resurfacing work of final layer of flexible portion of Runway," read the tweet.

Bagdogra Airport will be closed for operations from 11 Apr 22 to 25 Apr 22 due to resurfacing work of final layer of flexible portion of Runway. @AAI_Official @aairhqer — Bagdogra Airport (@aaibagairport) February 21, 2022

Meanwhile, flight operations were halted and 21 flights were cancelled at Bagdogra International Airport in West Bengal after damage was reported on the runway.

Passengers were waiting for hours for their flights.

"I got a call from our ATC around 11.50 am that there is this runway issue. Seven flights landed in the morning and five took off. So, the morning operation was okay. Due to this runway issue, 21 flights were cancelled. Flights will operate normally tomorrow, Bagdogra Airport Director, P Subramani told ANI.

Bagdogra airport is a customs airport located in Siliguri. It is operated as a civil enclave at AFS Bagdogra of the Indian Air Force. It is also the gateway airport to the hill stations of Darjeeling, Gangtok, Kurseong, Kalimpong, Mirik and other parts of the North Bengal region and sees thousands of tourists annually. The airport is a major transport hub in the region.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.