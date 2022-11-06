AirAsia's Pune to Bengaluru flight cancelled due to technical reasons1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 09:56 PM IST
AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru was cancelled due to technical reason
Due to a technical issue, the Pune to Bengaluru AirAsia India flight i5-1427 was unable to take off and was forced to land. The airline expressed regret to the passengers for the delay caused.