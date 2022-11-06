Home / News / AirAsia's Pune to Bengaluru flight cancelled due to technical reasons

Due to a technical issue, the Pune to Bengaluru AirAsia India flight i5-1427 was unable to take off and was forced to land. The airline expressed regret to the passengers for the delay caused.

The airline's spokesperson stated, “AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled take-off & returned to bay due to a technical reason. AirAsia India regrets the inconvenience to guests caused due to the delay."

Recently, AirAsia Bhd exited the Indian budget airline that carried its name, with its majority Indian partner, Tata Group’s Air India, agreeing to acquire the 16.67% stake the Malaysian carrier still owned in AirAsia India for 155.65 crore.

The Tata Group has planned a dramatic growth in the fleet size and network of the merged entity of AirAsia India and Air India Express, Air India managing director Campbell Wilson told employees on Thursday.

