Mon Nov 06 2023 15:59:29
Airbus boosts 'Make in India', signs component making contracts with Mahindra Aerospace, 3 others
Airbus boosts ‘Make in India’, signs component making contracts with Mahindra Aerospace, 3 others

‘We are putting in place all the critical building blocks for an integrated industrial ecosystem that will propel India into the front ranks of aerospace manufacturing nations,’ Airbus India and South Asia president said.

The logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of a building in Toulouse, France
The logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of a building in Toulouse, France (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo) (REUTERS)

In a boost to the Centre's ‘Make in India’ campaign, French aerospace major Airbus on November 6 announced that it has inked component manufacturing contracts with four Indian suppliers.

The local firms with which Aerospace has tied up are Mahindra Aerospace, Aequs, Dynamatic and Gardner. The contracts have been signed for the supply of airframe and wing parts for Airbus’ A320neo, A330neo and A350 programmes, a release noted.

The latest contracts, as per Airbus, will support the ramp-up of commercial aircraft programmes globally. It will also strengthen capability and capacity in the aviation ecosystem of India “across multiple technologies, including sheet metal, machining and extrusion profiles".

Airbus India and South Asia president Rémi Maillard said “make in India" is at the core of the company's strategy in the region.

“For Airbus, India is not just a market but a strategic resource hub for both human capital and aerospace components and services. We are proud to extend our partnership with Aequs, Dynamatic, Gardner and Mahindra Aerospace who are all trusted Airbus partners in India delivering with sound technical expertise and operational excellence," he said.

"We are proud that we are putting in place all the critical building blocks for an integrated industrial ecosystem that will propel India into the front ranks of aerospace manufacturing nations," Maillard added.

The latest contracts follow the allocation of the A320neo family cargo and bulk cargo doors manufacturing to Tata Advanced Systems earlier this year, Airbus said.

The company claimed that it already procures components and services worth $750 million annually from India. The latest round of contracts "will add significantly" to those volumes, it added. 

“Today, every Airbus commercial aircraft has components and technologies that are made in India," the release further said. 

Together with its supply chain, the company presently supports nearly 10,000 jobs in India, Airbus noted, adding that by 2025, this number “should rise to about 15,000".

Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 05:27 PM IST
