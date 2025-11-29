Airbus software alert LIVE: Multiple flights across world delayed, DGCA issues order to ensure safety

Airbus software alert LIVE: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued mandatory safety directive for Airbus A318, A319, A320 and A321 aircrafts. The mandatory software and hardware realignment call for A320 family aircraft worldwide caused flight delays worldwide.

The DGCA notification states, "Inspection and/or Modification on the following subject is mandatory. Please make necessary amendment in below mentioned Mandatory Modification List. This is to be ensured that no person shall operate the product which falls under the applicability of this Mandatory Modification except those which are in accordance with the compliance to requirement of Mandatory Modification (s)/ applicable Airworthiness Directive(s)."

As per Airbus press release, an analysis of a recent event involving an A320 Family aircraft revealed that intense solar radiation can corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls. The prompt precautionary measures were imposed to avoid any unforeseen incidents and implement software and hardware update.

This caused multiple flights across the world were rescheduled as Airbus aircrafts were temporarily grounded for safety and security checks. Catch all Airbus software alert LIVE Updates here