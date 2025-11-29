Airbus software alert LIVE: Multiple flights across world delayed, DGCA issues order to ensure safety

Airbus software alert LIVE: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued mandatory safety directive for Airbus A318, A319, A320 and A321 aircrafts. The mandatory software and hardware realignment call for A320 family aircraft worldwide caused flight delays worldwide.
The DGCA notification states, "Inspection and/or Modification on the following subject is mandatory. Please make necessary amendment in below mentioned Mandatory Modification List. This is to be ensured that no person shall operate the product which falls under the applicability of this Mandatory Modification except those which are in accordance with the compliance to requirement of Mandatory Modification (s)/ applicable Airworthiness Directive(s)."
As per Airbus press release, an analysis of a recent event involving an A320 Family aircraft revealed that intense solar radiation can corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls. The prompt precautionary measures were imposed to avoid any unforeseen incidents and implement software and hardware update.
This caused multiple flights across the world were rescheduled as Airbus aircrafts were temporarily grounded for safety and security checks. Catch all Airbus software alert LIVE Updates here
The sudden descent of JetBlue plane last month. problem was caused by a software update to the plane's onboard computers, according to European Union Aviation Safety Agency. Over 500 US registered aircraft will be impacted by this safety check directive.
An analysis of JetBlue plane incident was conducted in which the aircraft suddenly descended mid-air last month. Probe revealed that the computer code deployed in the widely used commercial aircraft may have contributed to a sudden drop in the altitude.
Air India in a post on X stated, “Air India can confirm that there have been no cancellations due to this task and there isn't any major impact on schedule integrity across our network.”
Airbus press release states, “Airbus has consequently identified a significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in-service which may be impacted.”
It adds, “Airbus has worked proactively with the aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action from operators via an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) in order to implement the available software and/or hardware protection, and ensure the fleet is safe to fly. This AOT will be reflected in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).”
Airbus software update LIVE: Air India in a post on X stated, “At Air India, safety is top priority. Following EASA and Airbus directives for a mandatory software and hardware realignment on A320 family aircraft worldwide, our engineers have been working round-the-clock to complete the task at the earliest. We have already completed the reset on over 40% of our aircraft that are impacted by this, and are confident of covering the entire fleet within the timeline prescribed by EASA.”